Go woke, go broke? Not a chance, say Ben and Jerry
Saabira Chaudhuri , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 26 Jun 2024, 05:09 PM IST
SummaryThe founders of Ben & Jerry’s speak about mixing politics with business, the ice cream brand’s future, and why Ozempic doesn’t worry them.
Ben Cohen and Jerry Greenfield are about as well known for their progressive politics as they are for quirky ice cream flavors like Chunky Monkey and Phish Food.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less