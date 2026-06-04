Go Zero ice cream registers 350% growth in May; founder Kiran Shah says, ‘Still not done with the season’

Zero founder Kiran Shah who attempted to revolutionize the frozen desert industry in India recently revealed that guilt-free ice cream brand managed to do a business of ₹35 crores in May 2026. Marking a landmark achievement in the company's revenue, it registered highest ever net revenue in the previous month.

As the summer season reached its peak with maximum temperatures crossing 47 degrees Celsius, the demand for healthier guilt-free desserts also reached its highest point with the company registering 350% growth last month. Announcing these impressive numbers in a post on LinkedIn, he stated, “Achieved our highest ever net revenue in May 2026. Almost 35 crores 🍧That's not GMV. That's net revenue after removing platform commissions and GST.”

Also Read | Build an ice-cream toolkit for summer

He added, “With a fill rate loss of almost 10 crores. Because we were just not able to fulfil the crazy demand, given all the constraints in the supply network due to the war situation. Yet we grew 350% over last May.”

Celebrating this achievement and congratulating his team for their exceptional performance, he wrote, “The team pulled out all stops to make it happen. And as a founder I couldn't be prouder of the way they went about with their on ground execution. We are still not done with the season. There's a bit more steam left in June before monsoon kicks in. Looking to end the first quarter on an absolute high.”

With expertise in running family business, Kiran Shah previously Apsara Ice Creams, from 2014 to 2022fore launching Go Zero in July 2022. It was with Kiran Shah at th the helm that Apsara was able to expand from a single-store operation to a nationwide chain. Featuring low-calorie, high-protein and vegan ice creams, this D2C brand captured the attention of health-conscious consumers seeking alternatives to typical high-fat and high-sugar ice creams.

Its founder even secured ₹1 crore funding from Shark Tank judge and co-founder of boAt Lifestyle, Aman Gupta, for 1.5% equity. Spread across multiple cities and set up in several dark stores, this and created strides with innovative formula that doesn't compromise with taste but replaces sugar with consumers ready to a pay a premium for a healthier alternative.

Also Read | Delhi heat wave: I asked ChatGPT to plan my lunches for next 5 days

Go Zero ice cream ingredients According to Kiran Shah, it was a challenge to ace this innovative product as most zero-sugar products either taste good or feel good, but it is difficult to obtain both the results at the same time. Describing how he tested alternatives, Kiran Shah asserted that sugar plays two key roles in an ice cream — from giving sweetness to providing the delicacy with body texture — when one removes sugar, they lose both.

After testing. Erythritol, monk fruit, stevia and maltitol in different combinations and ratios, the makers arrived at a unique formula, incorporating three natural ingredients.