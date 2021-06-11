NEW DELHI : GoAir, recently rebranded as Go First, will complete inoculating the first dose of covid-19 vaccine to its workforce by June-end, the Wadia Group-controlled carrier said in a statement.

The airline, which rolled out its vaccination program in May, have completed the first covid-19 jabs for 2,506 employees. 33 of the airline's employees have received both doses of vaccines. The airline has about 5,000 employees.

So far, 531 employees from Flight Operations, 775 from Airports (Airport Services, Airside and Security), 535 from in-flight services and 636 from other disciplines have been vaccinated, the airline said.

“At Go First, our primary goal at this point is the welfare of our employees who are at great risk due to direct exposure to the virus. We have undertaken all possible precautionary measures throughout the period of the pandemic for the safety of our employees," said Kaushik Khona, the chief executive of the airline.

"We initiated the vaccination drive on priority, and I am happy that we have achieved over 50% vaccination within a month. We are committed towards the safety and welfare of our employees and, circumstances permitting, we will have vaccinated every employee by the end of this month," Khona added.

Airlines have been adversely impacted by the covid-19 pandemic which saw passenger demand nosedive amidst lockdowns and rising number of infections.

Most domestic airlines have begun vaccination drives for its employees and are in the process of completing the two-dose process in coming months.

