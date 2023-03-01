Godrej & Boyce, Renmakch sign MoU to develop a 'Make-in-India’ value chain for Indian Railways
- As per the firm, Godrej Tooling and Renmakch will have a ten-year-strong partnership and they will develop depot equipment, which is an import substitute under the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives.
Godrej & Boyce on 1 march announced that its business Godrej Tooling has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Renmakch for developing workshop equipment.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×