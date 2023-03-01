"With India’s commitment to introduce new generation trains such as Vande Bharat, we are happy to partner with Renmakch to contribute in the strengthening of the railway network across the nation. By utilizing our collective strengths and together introducing global technology from Europe and Japan, we aim to promote the indigenization of products and offer turnkey solutions for major M&P investments in modern technologies. This collaboration will contribute to improving the speed, quality, and safety of railway and metro coaches during maintenance. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with Renmakch on many important public projects for the Indian Railways and Metro Rail," Godrej Tooling's Senior Vice President & Business Head Pankaj Abhyankar said.