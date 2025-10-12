How GCPL's in-house creative pivot has paid off
Suneera Tandon 6 min read 12 Oct 2025, 03:57 pm IST
Summary
Two years after Godrej Consumer Products decided to take all creative work in-house, the strategy seems to be paying off. What lessons can rival FMCG firms with a large roster of brands draw from Godrej’s experience?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In 2023, when Mumbai-based FMCG company Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL) decided to fold up its long-standing roster of external advertising agencies and bring creative work entirely in-house, it seemed like a bold experiment.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story