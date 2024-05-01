Companies
Godrej group could see birth of another property developer
Varun Sood 4 min read 01 May 2024, 06:02 PM IST
SummaryThe division of the 127-year-old Godrej empire leaves door open to a possible new real estate venture from the group
BENGALURU : One branch of the Godrej family could enter property development in future under the terms of their family agreement, though some riders in the treaty may limit its short-term growth, even as the other branch already operates in real estate.
