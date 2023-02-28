Godrej industries appoints Vishal Sharma as CEO-designate of its chemicals business
- Vishal Sharma will join Godrej industries chemicals business effective 1 March 2023
Godrej Industries has announced the appointment of Vishal Sharma as CEO-designate of its chemicals business effective 1 March 2023. “As a part of the Leadership Team - Succession Planning, we are pleased to inform that we are announcing appointment of Mr. Vishal Sharma as the “Chief Executive Officer- Designate" (CEO-Designate) of GIL–Chemicals Business with effect from March 1, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday.
