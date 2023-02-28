Godrej Industries has announced the appointment of Vishal Sharma as CEO-designate of its chemicals business effective 1 March 2023. “As a part of the Leadership Team - Succession Planning, we are pleased to inform that we are announcing appointment of Mr. Vishal Sharma as the “Chief Executive Officer- Designate" (CEO-Designate) of GIL–Chemicals Business with effect from March 1, 2023," the company informed in an exchange filing on Monday.

Vishal Sharma will report to Nitin Nabar, Executive Director and President (Chemicals), Godrej Industries Limited.

Vishal Sharma will join Godrej from Ecolab Inc. where his previous role was as Senior Vice President of the India, Middle East and Africa (IMEA) region, based in Dubai since June 2020.

In this role, Vishal led Ecolab’s strategy and operations in IMEA and was responsible for achieving record sales and profit growth in this region. Vishal proudly claims to be the “chief cheerleader" for the teams that he leads. He was instrumental in building a world-class team, which is expected to lead the IMEA region towards its USD 1 billion revenue ambition in the next few years.

Prior to this, Vishal led Ecolab’s Industrial business for Asia Pacific and was based in Singapore. He joined Ecolab in 2013 after 12 years at Diversey, Inc., where post joining as the National Sales Manager in India, he held management roles of increasing scope, the last of which was serving as Global Vice President - Hospitality, Healthcare, Commercial Laundry and Food Safety, based in Amsterdam.

Earlier in his career, Vishal also had a stint with GE (General Electric) in their Lighting business. Vishal sees his mission in life as “making everything I touch better, and helping people be successful and happy" and is very passionate about sustainability. He has lived and operated across five continents, in both developed and developing markets, in operational as well as strategic roles over the last 27 years. Vishal has also led start-up businesses during his career and is credited with multiple transformational and scale-up initiatives.

Vishal has a Post-Graduate diploma in Management from IMDR Pune, and a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from MIT Manipal in Mangalore.