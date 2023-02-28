Earlier in his career, Vishal also had a stint with GE (General Electric) in their Lighting business. Vishal sees his mission in life as “making everything I touch better, and helping people be successful and happy" and is very passionate about sustainability. He has lived and operated across five continents, in both developed and developing markets, in operational as well as strategic roles over the last 27 years. Vishal has also led start-up businesses during his career and is credited with multiple transformational and scale-up initiatives.

