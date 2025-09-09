Godrej Interio aims to double sales by 2028 with fresh brand identity, expansion

Mumbai: Godrej Interio, known for its office chairs and steel almirahs, is investing ₹300 crore in a brand revamp—new identity, modern stores, and trendier collections to revitalise its legacy furniture business.

Godrej Interio has already invested ₹350 crore in its furniture manufacturing operations, and hopes to double revenue to ₹10,000 crore by 2028, top company officials said.

“We want to be India's most trusted lifestyle brand," Nyrika Holkar, executive director of parent firm Godrej Enterprises said at a formal brand launch on Tuesday. “We are uniquely placed in the Indian market with everything, from design to manufacturing to logistics, entirely in-house. We can deliver this vision better [than the competition]," she told Mint.

Retail expansion

Godrej Interio will open 500 new stores in the next three years to reach 1,500 outlets and revamp its existing network, opening flagship “experience centres" of 20,000 sq. ft each that include cafeterias and breakout areas for shoppers. The brand is also converting some outlets to large-format stores where customers can sample furniture as they are placed in rooms, and offer video consultations for online customers. It will also introduce new lines of multipurpose furniture, such as sofas, which can be customised to the shoppers' needs.

The furniture and interior design company unveiled a new logo and ad film, as it aims to increase domestic online sales while exploring exports to Europe and the US, business head and executive vice-president Swapneel Nagarkar said. “We are market leaders with 15% market share of the organised furniture market in India," he said, adding that the total market is worth approximately ₹90,000 crore. “But 70% of the furniture industry is unorganised. We will see a shift from the unorganised to the organised sector."

Godrej Interio is best known for its office furniture, but plans to boost its consumer-facing vertical with this brand revamp. As of FY25, B2C (business-to-consumer) sales accounted for ₹700-800 crore of Interio's roughly ₹4,000 crore topline. 15% of this comes from online sales. Consumer appliances, including refrigerators and air-conditioners, are Godrej Enterprises' biggest consumer-facing business.

The brand revamp marks a shift from the company’s 2017 launch, Script, which targeted the super-premium segment. It was later shut down.

Portfolio strategy

Interio will focus on economy goods ( ₹20,000-25,000 per piece) to premium furniture (upwards of ₹90,000) per piece, and offer services for both single-piece buyers and those looking to furnish entire homes, Nagarkar said.

Much like Godrej Interio's revamp ambitions, global brand Ikea is known for its multipurpose, customisable furniture and sprawling 50,000-sq ft flagship outlets with in-house restaurants. However, the Swedish home furnishing brand has struggled to scale, with revenues of over ₹1,800 crore but losses worth nearly ₹1,300 crore as of FY24. Ikea opened a small store in Pacific Mall in Delhi's Tagore Garden area earlier this year, formally starting operations in the city.

“They [Ikea] are much more known for accessories in India and are just starting out on furniture," Godrej's Holkar said. “We are better known for furniture and are just starting out in accessories."

Apart from Ikea, Godrej Interio competes with newer furniture online retailers such as Urban Ladder (acquired by Reliance Retail in November 2020) and Pepperfry, which has raised a total of $307 million in funding as of this June, per research firm Tracxn.

