Godrej Interio aims to double sales by 2028 with fresh brand identity, expansion
Summary
Godrej Interio will open 500 new stores in the next three years to reach 1,500 outlets and revamp its existing network, opening flagship “experience centres” of 20,000 sq ft each that include cafeterias and breakout areas for shoppers.
Mumbai: Godrej Interio, known for its office chairs and steel almirahs, is investing ₹300 crore in a brand revamp—new identity, modern stores, and trendier collections to revitalise its legacy furniture business.
