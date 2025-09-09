Godrej Interio aims to double sales by 2028 with fresh brand identity, expansion

Retail expansion

Godrej Interio will open 500 new stores in the next three years to reach 1,500 outlets and revamp its existing network, opening flagship “experience centres" of 20,000 sq. ft each that include cafeterias and breakout areas for shoppers. The brand is also converting some outlets to large-format stores where customers can sample furniture as they are placed in rooms, and offer video consultations for online customers. It will also introduce new lines of multipurpose furniture, such as sofas, which can be customised to the shoppers' needs.