Godrej Pet Care to build broader pet products portfolio after Ninja debut

Godrej Pet Care, a wholly owned subsidiary of Godrej Consumer Products Ltd (GCPL), plans to expand its dry dog food brand Ninja into adjacent categories including wet food, treats and cat food as it looks to build a broader presence in India's fast-growing pet care market.
"There is a lot of portfolio work underway. Wet food, treats, cat food—many things are in the works," Nitin Jain, chief operating officer of Godrej Pet Care, told Mint. The company is evaluating whether to launch the new products under the Ninja brand or as separate brands.
The expansion comes as India's pet food market attracts growing interest from large consumer goods companies. Long dominated by Mars Petcare, owner of Pedigree and Royal Canin, and homegrown player Drools, the market has recently seen the entry of Reliance Consumer Products Ltd with Waggies and Wipro Consumer Care through Happy Fur. The new entrants are betting on rising pet ownership and a gradual shift from home-cooked meals to packaged pet nutrition.