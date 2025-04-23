Companies
As gold prices hit record high, Tanishq rethinks wedding jewellery strategy
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 23 Apr 2025, 03:21 PM IST
- Tanishq is also reducing making charges to attract buyers amid rising gold prices.
- As we advance, 18 carat will become a way of life for the industry, says Ajoy Chawla, CEO of Titan’s jewellery division
New Delhi: Soaring gold prices have prompted India’s largest jeweller Tanishq, part of Titan Company Ltd, to expand its 18-carat gold offerings, especially for the crucial wedding market.
