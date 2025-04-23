As gold prices hit record high, Tanishq rethinks wedding jewellery strategy

“18-carat helps solve budget-related issues—modern gold jewellery pieces in 18 carat havedone well for us and we are ramping it across our stores. We have done a lot of work on 18 carat gold, especially in the north and east (India), which are more open to 18 carat gold jewellery for weddings. Consumers in the south are stickier towards 22 carat. We think customers are ready for it," he added.