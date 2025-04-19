Companies
Surging gold forces retailers to sweeten deals ahead of Akshaya Tritiya
Suneera Tandon 4 min read 19 Apr 2025, 05:30 AM IST
SummaryThis year, gold prices have surged close to the psychological mark of ₹1 lakh per 10g, keeping customers away from buying new gold.
New Delhi: New collections, lightweight designs, and discounts on making charges are among the offers jewellers are using to lure customers amid soaring gold prices ahead of Akshaya Tritiya.
