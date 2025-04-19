Surging gold forces retailers to sweeten deals ahead of Akshaya Tritiya

Distress at the local level

Local jewellers said high prices are pushing more consumers to exchange or even sell their old gold. “People are exchanging gold, and some are even selling it because the price has gone too high, and they expect a fall in prices to buy again, which I feel is not very likely amid US President Donald Trump's tariff hikes and other economic conditions," said Sarthak Anand, director, Anami Jewellers, a store in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market.