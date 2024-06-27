Goldman Sachs deploys its first generative AI tool across the firm

Goldman’s generative AI platform, known as the GS AI Platform, grew out of an existing machine-learning platform and is the single point of entry for all generative AI use at the company. Goldman’s approach also included tapping partnerships with OpenAI-backer Microsoft to use GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 models and Google for its Gemini model. The platform also uses open source models including Meta Platforms’ Llama. The ability to switch between models for different use cases is a key benefit of the approach, Argenti said.