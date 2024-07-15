Goldman Sachs elevates Sudarshan Ramakrishnan, Devarajan Nambakam as investment banking co-heads

Global financial institution Goldman Sachs, on 15 July, elevated Sudarshan Ramakrishnan and Devarajan Nambakam as the co-heads of investment banking in India, betting big on expected growth in the Indian economy.

In a statement, the company said Ramakrishnan and Nambakam will manage the firm’s broader investment banking strategy and drive growth across industry groups in India with a focus on deepening and broadening client relationships.

‘India one of the largest, most exciting growth opportunities in the world’ “India is one of the largest and most exciting growth opportunities in the world,” said Sonjoy Chatterjee, chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs in India, in the statement. “As the complexity of our clients’ needs grow in tandem with the Indian economy, these appointments reflect our continued conviction to bring together the firm’s global expertise, resources and network to further differentiate the advice, service and execution we provide our clients.”

Also Read: Goldman Sachs deploys its first generative AI tool across the firm Sunil Khaitan also joined investment banking as a managing director and head of financing in India, the company statement said. Along with Kailash Soni, head of ECM in India, Khaitan will focus on expanding the firm's business to deliver innovative equity and equity-linked as well as debt solutions for clients. Previously, Khaitan was the head of ECM for South East Asia at a global investment bank.

Another banker, Kamna Sahni, will join Goldman Sachs in Mumbai as an executive director, at the end of the month.

Founded in 1869, Goldman Sachs delivers a broad range of financial services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals.