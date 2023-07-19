Goldman Sachs Isn’t Transforming Fast Enough
- The bank’s shrinking principal investment holdings still make earnings too volatile
Goldman Sachs’s winding journey in consumer banking might be coming to an end. But its prolonged exit from its own investment holdings still has miles to go.
With deal making in a slump, and capital markets and trading activity subdued or just starting to grow back, the second quarter was never going to be a stellar one for Goldman Sachs. But a rough quarter turned into a grim one with a series of one-off items that highlighted Goldman’s halting transformation into a steadier bank, less reliant on the ups and downs of Wall Street.
Investors might not have flinched much at a quarter featuring an annualized return on equity of around 9%—that is what Morgan Stanley printed in the second quarter and its shares jumped 6.5%. And that is what Goldman said its result would have been without those one-offs. Instead, it was a quarter featuring a 4% return, after those items reduced earnings by $1.4 billion.
One item that will grab attention will be a $504 million impairment of the value of GreenSky—an acquired lender that was once a core part of its consumer banking strategy—which Goldman is now in the process of selling. The firm’s broader downshift in consumer was flagged months ago and has been in the works.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Goldman is even exploring getting out of its credit-card partnership with Apple.
More notable, though, should be a series of markdowns related to real-estate investments. These losses highlight that one of the sources of hard-to-predict volatility in the firm’s results—mark-to-market adjustments in the value of the equity and debt investments Goldman carries on its own balance sheet—is still with the firm for now, and will be for some time. Goldman attributed more than $1 billion in losses in the quarter to historical principal investments that are part of a legacy portfolio the firm has said it will be winding down over three to five years from the end of 2022.
Consumer results for now might be noise. But they are not as unpredictable as what happens with the firm’s on-balance-sheet principal investments. This has historically been a reason that investors don’t value the firm’s earnings as highly as peers, even when its returns have been higher.
A part of Goldman’s core strategy under Chief Executive David Solomon is to reduce the use of its balance sheet and shift its vaunted principal investment activities toward funds raised for third-party clients. That will allow it to redeploy capital, reduce its capital requirements and generate steady fees.
Goldman’s historical portfolio is shrinking: It declined by $3.6 billion during the quarter, which included the sale of some investments related to commercial real estate. It still stood at $23.8 billion at the end of the second quarter, with a target of below $15 billion by year-end 2024.
Meanwhile, the firm raised an additional $11 billion in alternative asset funds during the quarter. Assets under supervision firmwide went from under $2.5 trillion a year earlier to a record $2.7 trillion. Notably, Goldman’s revenue in the second quarter actually topped analyst forecasts, according to Visible Alpha, despite continuing declines in key businesses such as merger-and-acquisition advisory. That was aided by asset-and-wealth management and other fees of about $2.4 billion. Alternative investment management fees were up 12% from a year ago, to $521 million.
The path toward steadier, more highly valued results remains clear. The question is how quickly Goldman can get there.