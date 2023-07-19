Goldman Sachs Isn’t Transforming Fast Enough

More notable, though, should be a series of markdowns related to real-estate investments. These losses highlight that one of the sources of hard-to-predict volatility in the firm’s results—mark-to-market adjustments in the value of the equity and debt investments Goldman carries on its own balance sheet—is still with the firm for now, and will be for some time. Goldman attributed more than $1 billion in losses in the quarter to historical principal investments that are part of a legacy portfolio the firm has said it will be winding down over three to five years from the end of 2022.