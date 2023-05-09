Goldman Sachs to Pay $215 Million to Settle Female Employees’ Discrimination Case2 min read . Updated: 09 May 2023, 06:55 PM IST
The Wall Street bank will engage an independent expert to review pay practices and employee performance evaluations
Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay $215 million to settle a class-action lawsuit with a large group of former and current female employees, ending a long-running case that alleged the Wall Street bank systematically discriminated against women.
