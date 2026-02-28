Goldman Says It’s Unlike Private Credit Peers Hit by Redemptions

(Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s asset management arm has sought to reassure clients that redemption rates and software exposure are both relatively low in one of its biggest retail-oriented private credit funds.

As the $1.8 trillion industry grapples with heightened risk of investor withdrawals from retail funds and scrutiny over borrowers — especially the companies under pressure from the rise of artificial intelligence — the Wall Street firm distanced itself from its peers in a detailed letter Thursday.

The firm said enterprise software exposure in Goldman Sachs Private Credit Corp. was about 15.5% at the end of the third quarter, “which is toward the lower end of what peers have reported.” The fund’s fourth-quarter redemption rate of 3.5% was lower than the industry average, and a 7% decline in quarterly inflows was a “more moderate decrease relative to peers,” the firm added in the letter.

The firm said the majority of its $188 billion alternative credit assets is made up of institutional funds and separately managed accounts, with 17% coming from its US business development company, or BDC, complex.

“By having diversified sources of funding, you’ll be in a position where you can deploy capital through the cycle,” Vivek Bantwal, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s global co-head of private credit, said on a conference call Friday. “Obviously, it’s easier to scale faster if you’re going all-in on the retail channel.”

The move to shore up confidence comes as non-traded BDCs face heightened redemption demands. Last month investors pulled around 15.4% of net assets from one of Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s tech-focused funds.

Blue Owl Anxiety Rattles $1.8 Trillion Private Credit Market

The Goldman Sachs investor letter also highlighted the firm’s underwriting standards, saying it hasn’t sacrificed these in a hunt for assets.

“We do not underestimate the risk of AI disruption,” the letter said. Still, the firm sees some winners emerging from an AI shake-out. Its letter highlighted companies “embedded in mission-critical workflows” and “proprietary data.”

It said the companies it oversees are less likely than many in the industry to rely on annual recurring revenue or payment-in-kind interest arrangements, which allow borrowers to pay interest with more debt.

Annual recurring revenue has “allowed companies to trade at way too high a multiple,” Marathon Asset Management Chairman Bruce Richards said in an interview with Bloomberg Television this week.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com