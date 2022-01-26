Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will make announcements related to its return-to-office plans next month, as the Covid-19 pandemic transitions to an endemic stage, the firm’s Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said.

The bank is entering a period where it can bring more staff back and has about 20% of employees in its offices around the U.S., Waldron said at a virtual meeting with the New Jersey State Investment Council on Wednesday.

“We believe we can start to put more people in our offices, and you will see us make some announcements in that regard, starting in February," Waldron said. “We really deeply believe, certainly for Goldman Sachs, that we function better when we’re together."

The firm expects to offer employees more flexibility and more hybrid work, Waldron said.

“We want to work together in a more human way to deliver the best solutions for our clients," he said. He added that developing the bank’s next generation of bankers, investors, traders and wealth managers “cannot be done remotely."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

