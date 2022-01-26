Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / Goldman to announce return-to-office plans in February, COO says

Goldman to announce return-to-office plans in February, COO says

FILE PHOTO: The Goldman Sachs company logo is on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo
1 min read . 10:29 PM IST Bloomberg

  • The bank is entering a period where it can bring more staff back

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. will make announcements related to its return-to-office plans next month, as the Covid-19 pandemic transitions to an endemic stage, the firm’s Chief Operating Officer John Waldron said. 

The bank is entering a period where it can bring more staff back and has about 20% of employees in its offices around the U.S., Waldron said at a virtual meeting with the New Jersey State Investment Council on Wednesday.

“We believe we can start to put more people in our offices, and you will see us make some announcements in that regard, starting in February," Waldron said. “We really deeply believe, certainly for Goldman Sachs, that we function better when we’re together." 

The firm expects to offer employees more flexibility and more hybrid work, Waldron said. 

“We want to work together in a more human way to deliver the best solutions for our clients," he said. He added that developing the bank’s next generation of bankers, investors, traders and wealth managers “cannot be done remotely."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

