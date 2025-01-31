Good Glamm: Story of a cash crunch, a fundraise, and the exit of three directors

Also read | Good Glamm's Saggi said to be starting new innings in consumer electronics

"They (the Good Glamm investors) tried everything, including finding a buyer. Now, it is a function of risk-reward — it doesn't make sense to put more money now", one of the three people said, adding the fund-raising would be at "punitive terms" to existing investors. The directors who quit were also worried about the potential impact of the restructuring on their other portfolio companies, both in terms of reputation and regulatory issues, the person added.