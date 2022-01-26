Good Glamm Group eyes $2 bn valuation

Good Glamm was founded in 2017 by Darpan Sanghvi and Priyanka Gill. The company claims to be India’s fastest-growing direct-to-consumer beauty brand, with a range of more than 800 cruelty-free and vegan products across categories such as makeup, skincare, and personal care. It also has more than 30,000 offline points of sale in 70 cities across India.

