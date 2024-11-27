Companies
Good Glamm co-founder Saggi said to be starting a new innings in consumer electronics, in talks with investors
SummarySaggi is said to have stepped away from day-to-day operations to explore entrepreneurship in consumer electronics. The startup is seeking investment but denied plans to sell brands.
Naiyya Saggi, co-founder of direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care startup Good Glamm, is looking to start a new innings with another shot at entrepreneurship - this time in the consumer electronics space, two people with knowledge of the development said.
