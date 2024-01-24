Companies
Good Glamm’s Priyanka Gill set to exit
SummaryShe will join early-stage VC firm Kalaari Capital and lead its CXXO initiative that invests in women-led ventures
Priyanka Gill, the co-founder of Good Glamm Group and in charge of its media businesses, is leaving the Prosus-backed direct-to-consumer company, two people with knowledge of the executive’s plans said.
