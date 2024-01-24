Good Glamm’s Priyanka Gill set to exit

Priyanka Gill, the co-founder of Good Glamm Group and in charge of its media businesses, is leaving the Prosus-backed direct-to-consumer company, two people with knowledge of the executive’s plans said.

Gill, who founded PopXo, a content community that was acquired by Good Glamm in 2020, is joining early-stage venture capital firm Kalaari Capital as a partner and will lead its CXXO initiative that invests in women-led businesses, these people said.

Gill confirmed to Mint the news about her departure, calling it a pre-planned transition.

PopXo was backed by Kalaari Capital before it was acquired by Good Glamm (formerly MyGlamm). For Good Glamm, helmed by Darpan Sanghvi, PopXo was the first media business it bought as part of its content-to-commerce playbook.

Good Glamm was last valued at $1.2 billion when it had raised $150 million from investors led by Prosus Ventures and Warburg Pincus in November 2021. It also counts Accel, Flipkart, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Tano Capital, among others, as its investors.

According to the first of the two persons cited above, the content-to-commerce business of the group, housed under Good Media Co., has still to recover from post-covid disruption, as traffic and transacting customers decline.

“Gill will now be the chairperson of the Good Media Co. She will continue to hold her stake in the parent company and will sit on its parent’s board post her transitioning out of the company," the second person added.

Gill confirmed her decision to move on. “My transition from the group was pre-planned. Since I have been associated with Kalaari Capital from the beginning, I wanted to be part of this initiative where we help other woman founders find their voice and grow their business. I will be heading the CXXO initiative," she said on a call from London.

According to Gill, Good Glamm has been, in fact, growing phenomenally year-on-year, with a 250% compounded annual growth rate and more than 70% of the revenues coming from online channels.

Good Glamm Group, founded in 2015 by Sanghvi, sells beauty and personal-care brands. It has aggressively grown inorganically by acquiring brands such as PopXO, Baby Chakra, Mom’s Co, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini Entertainment, Sirona and St Botanica. Gill and Naiyya Saggi, the founder of Baby Chakra, joined Good Glamm as co-founders in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

For the financial year ended 31 March 2022, the group earned a consolidated revenue of more than ₹49 crore and reported a net loss of ₹43.6 crore.

The company is yet to file its audited FY23 results.

As reported on 8 January by VCCircle, a platform owned by HT Media that also publishes Mint, Good Glamm is in talks to raise a ₹500-crore funding round. The firm has to make payouts to the founders of some of the direct-to-consumer brands it has acquired so far.