Good Glamm, Serena Williams serve up beauty brand Wyn

New Delhi: Amid the glittering constellation of celebrity beauty brands, tennis sensation Serena Williams has unveiled her latest venture, Wyn Beauty, in partnership with The Good Glamm Group. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Williams joins other celebrities including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Kylie Jenner and Jessica Alba who have ventured into the beauty space with their own product lines.

Wyn Beauty will debut with over 685 Ulta stores across the US, followed by a global rollout over the following 12 months, including India, said Darpan Sanghvi, founder, The Good Glamm Group, which sells MyGlamm, The Moms Co., Sirona, Organic Harvest and St. Botanica brands in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the company did not disclose the shareholding details. “The venture falls under a US-based entity with Good Glamm and Williams as shareholders," Sanghvi said. The group is planning for a stock market listing in FY26.

Wyn Beauty will offer a range of products for the face, lips and eyes, with prices ranging from $20 to $30. Its offerings include matte lipsticks, concealers, mascara, and eye pencils.

“Throughout my career, I was always searching for makeup that looked good after hours on the court, mixing products myself and creating my own formulas while traveling the world," Williams said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"As I evolved and remained active both on and off the court, I needed products I could apply at 7am before a full day of meetings, spending time with my kids, making time for the things I love and still look good at the end of the day," she added.

Willams is also a co-founder of Will Perform, a topical pain relief and body care brand launched in 2022. In April 2023, she founded multimedia company Nine Two Six Productions.

The allure of celebrity beauty brands continues to captivate consumers worldwide. With their inclusive product offerings, Kylie Cosmetics and Honest Beauty by Alba, alongside Rihanna's Fenty Beauty and Gomez's Rare Beauty, have gained in popularity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a January 2024 report by market researcher NIQ, in 2023 alone, the combined sales of 43 celebrity beauty brands soared past the $1 billion mark. In the 52 weeks through November 2023, these brands amassed $1.1 billon in sales, underscoring their meteoric rise.

In fact, celebrity beauty brands outpaced the broader beauty category, rising 57.8%, compared to the industry's 11.1% growth during the period under consideration, NIQ said.

Good Glamm has invested around ₹250 crore over the past three years for its international expansion, including its partnership with Williams. “We anticipate the international business will account for 25-35% of our total group revenues by the end of next year. This focus on international expansion is pivotal as we prepare for our IPO in October 2025." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"This expansion is a key factor that will add significant interest for our IPO. While India is expected to experience robust growth, the US market offers a significantly higher margin profile. By leveraging a global portfolio, our total addressable market (TAM) becomes unlimited," Sanghvi said on the sidelines of the launch event.

Williams boasts the record for the most Grand Slam singles titles in the Open Era, clinching an impressive 23 victories. Besides, she attained a Career Golden Slam in both singles and doubles, establishing herself as one of the greatest tennis players of all time.

Founded by Sanghvi, Priyanka Gill and Naiyya Saggi, Good Glamm operates across multiple verticals. The Good Brands Co. comprises beauty and personal care, while The Good Media Co. owns POPxo, ScoopWhoop, MissMalini, BabyChakra and Tweak India. Good Creator Co. serves as an influencer platform, alongside The Good Community. Sirona and baby care brand Mom’s are already present in the Middle East, and in select markets in North Africa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

