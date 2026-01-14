Google blasts past $4 tn: How is it beating rivals?
Google has been the fastest to monetize its AI platforms, signing deals with large enterprises such as Samsung and India's homegrown oil-to-telecom major Reliance Industries Ltd, among others—its market growth is a clear reflection of these deals.
New Delhi: On Monday, Alphabet became the fourth-ever company to hit a market capitalization of $4 trillion, after announcing a deal with iPhone-maker Apple to power the latter’s AI assistant, Siri. In the week leading up to it, Google’s parent also overtook Apple to become the second-largest company in the world.