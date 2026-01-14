Google blasts past $4 tn: How is it beating rivals?

Is Apple seeing an AI-led slowdown, then?

After its initial push with OpenAI, Apple’s pivot to partnering with Google means the company is optimizing AI for its hardware business, rather than chasing OpenAI and Google in foundational AI research. Apple, to this end, hasn’t really slowed down; it remained resilient through 2025, adding $1 trillion in its market cap between April and December. The iPhone maker is still focused on hardware as its main revenue stream, even as its services revenue continues to grow.