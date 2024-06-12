Google and Goldman Sachs are battling for global supremacy—in chess

Winning, it turned out, was celebration enough. But now, as Ioffe prepares to represent Godman over the board once again, the stakes are about to get much higher than career milestones and sacrificing a night on the town. This weekend, Ioffe will compete alongside a handful of co-workers in the FIDE World Corporate Chess Championship, a competition that pits the cleverest pawn-pushers at some of the biggest blue-chip companies on earth against one another.