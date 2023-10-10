comScore
Business News/ Companies / Google, Apple under probe for alleged unfair business practices: CCI chief Ravneet Kaur
Google, Apple under probe for alleged unfair business practices: CCI chief Ravneet Kaur

Google is under the anti-trust regulator's lens for alleged abuse of dominance in news content space and smart television segment, whereas, Apple is facing an investigation for allegedly resorting to anti-competitive practices through its App Store.

Ravneet Kaur, Chairman of the Competition Commission of India (File image)Premium
Ravneet Kaur, Chairman of the Competition Commission of India (File image)

Tech giants Google and Apple are under the radar of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged unfair business practices, the anti-trust regulator's chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on October 10.

An investigation is underway against Google, the search engine giant, for alleged abuse of its dominance in the news content space, Kaur reportedly said, adding complaint was received from news publishers.

The CCI chief added that another case related to Google's alleged abuse in the smart television segment is under the commission’s inquiry, as per the reports.

Kaur, while speaking to reporters in New Delhi, said an investigation is also underway against Apple. The iPhone-maker has been accused of resorting to alleged anti-competitive practices through its App Store.

The matter is currently before the Director General (DG) or the investigation arm of CCI. “Once we receive the report from the DG, (and) CCI, we will take action," news agency PTI quoted her as saying.

Notably, Google had earlier faced orders issued against it by the watchdog in the cases related to Playstore and Android System.

“In the Android systems case, the CCI had passed a cease and desist order for abuse of dominant position in that segment. Besides, ten behavioural remedies were also directed by the regulator and thirdly, a penalty of 1,337 crore was imposed," Kaur told PTI.

“Google has deposited the penalty along with interest. On the behavioural remedies, the company had taken up the matter with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The NCLAT had upheld the cease and desist order and six of the CCI’s directions. Now, the matter is pending before the Supreme Court where both the CCI and Google have filed petitions," she further said.

Updated: 10 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
