Google, Apple under probe for alleged unfair business practices: CCI chief Ravneet Kaur
Google is under the anti-trust regulator's lens for alleged abuse of dominance in news content space and smart television segment, whereas, Apple is facing an investigation for allegedly resorting to anti-competitive practices through its App Store.
Tech giants Google and Apple are under the radar of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for alleged unfair business practices, the anti-trust regulator's chairperson Ravneet Kaur said on October 10.
