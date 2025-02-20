Google’s biggest India office, ‘Ananta’, opens in Bengaluru: 5 things to know

  • Google has opened one of its largest offices globally in Bengaluru. The new building, named Ananta, has been designed to foster better collaboration between employees and teams. Here is everything you need to know about Google Ananta.

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated20 Feb 2025, 01:32 PM IST
Google Ananta campus in Bengaluru(Bloomberg)

Search engine titan Google on February 19 announced the opening of ‘Ananta’, its new campus located in Bengaluru. Ananta is being touted as one of Google’s largest offices globally.

“Today, we are excited to share another major milestone in our ongoing commitment to India, with the inauguration of Ananta – one of Google's largest offices globally,” Google said in a blog post.

For two decades, Google said it has played a role in facilitating further transformation – through AI-powered flood forecasting, specialised AI models to catch tuberculosis early, and helping millions of people join the formal economy with Google Pay, among others.

Here are five things you need to know about Ananta, Google’s largest office in India.

Ananta’s significance

The new Bengaluru campus’ name, ‘Ananta’ is derived from the Sanskrit word meaning ‘infinite’ or ‘limitless’. “It also signifies the boundless potential we see to improve lives through technology,” Google said in its blog.

Designed to connect

The building is designed to improve views and provide access to natural light. The architecture of Ananta creates an “intimate layout” for teams to come together. The heart of the building features ‘Sabha’, a gathering space for community and conversation.

City grid and neighbourhood

Each floor in Ananta has been designed as a city grid with a network of streets for easy navigation. Individual ‘neighbourhoods’ inside these grids offer chances for collaboration while also supporting the need to focus on smaller nooks and booths.

Peace and accessibility

Ananta has extensive landscaping and walking and jogging paths, ideal for peaceful breaks and short meetings on the go. The building has also been designed with a special focus on the visually impaired. It features new tactile flooring that supports navigation for the visually impaired, accessible amenities, and braille details.

Sustainability in every corner

Ananta’s design is equipped with features that reduce its environmental footprint and contribute to the balance of the surrounding ecosystem. The newly built campus recycles 100 per cent of its wastewater, can harvest gallons of rainwater on-site, and has one of India’s largest smart glass installations to reduce energy consumption. Most of the materials of the building’s interiors are sourced locally.

First Published:20 Feb 2025, 01:32 PM IST
