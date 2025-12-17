As Big Tech companies look to expand beyond English-speaking users, developing artificial intelligence (AI) expertise across a wider range of languages is emerging as the next major hurdle.
Google brings Indic AI to agriculture and healthcare
SummaryGoogle’s latest effort has seen the company embed 29 Indic languages and dialects into Gemini, its foundational AI model, as it looks to scale AI adoption across India’s hinterlands, three years after it began work in the area.
