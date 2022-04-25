Google cloud chief says CEOs view software as strategic

Mr. Kurian: Every industry over the next five to eight years will completely transform the way it’s digitizing its relationships with its customers. We have seen a big shift in e-everything: e-commerce, e-banking, e-insurance, e-healthcare. Two, we see that in order to do that really well, you have to really understand your data. So we see a lot of organizations applying new capabilities to understand data at a materially different scale over the next several years. Third, we see companies using machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate processes and organizations. Artificial intelligence will just be a capability within software to serve customer needs better. And then, lastly…collaboration technology will change. I think in several years’ time, the notion of you and I having a meeting is not going to be just looking at each other on a screen. It’s going to be much more immersive. It’s going to link the physical and digital worlds in a materially different way.