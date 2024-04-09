Google expands in-house chip efforts in costly AI battle
Miles Kruppa , Asa Fitch , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 09 Apr 2024, 05:04 PM IST
SummaryThe tech giant is developing new chips to cut reliance on outside vendors as the AI arms race for computing resources intensifies.
Google is making more of its own chips, rolling out new hardware that can handle everything from YouTube advertising to big data analysis as the company tries to combat rising artificial-intelligence costs.
