Google is more resilient than its AI stumbles imply

Google’s recent weakness has come as the company has faced a seeming barrage of bad news. A trial stemming from the Justice Department’s antitrust lawsuit against the company took up several weeks during the fall of 2023, and left Wall Street with a growing worry of a bad outcome that could include steep financial penalties and even a breakup of the business. “The DOJ case vs. Google Search has been more compelling than we thought," a team of Bernstein analysts wrote in an early November report, adding that the odds of an adverse ruling “may be under-appreciated by investors." Closing arguments in that case will take place next month, with a ruling likely sometime later this year.