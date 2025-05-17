Google is testing a major change to its search engine
SummarySome Google.com users have begun to see an “AI Mode” button under their search query. The test comes with Alphabet stock under pressure over concerns about AI disruption.
Google is experimenting with a significant revision to its search engine design, which could push more users to an AI-chatbot driven search experience.
