Google is testing a major change to its search engine

Google is experimenting with a significant revision to its search engine design, which could push more users to an AI-chatbot driven search experience.

Earlier this week, some visitors to the company’s Google.com search site noticed the “I’m Feeling Lucky" button under the search box had been replaced with a button that said “AI Mode." Clicking the “AI Mode" box after typing in a text query brings the user to an AI chatbot interface similar to ChatGPT and Google’s own Gemini. Barron’s was able to see and try the redesigned Google.com home page this week.

When asked for comment about the new “AI Mode" rollout on Google.com, a Google spokesperson said: “We often test different ways for people to access our helpful features. This is just one of many experiments, and it’s limited to Labs users only."

Google often runs tests that may not be launched to its broader user base.

But the company seems to be taking this particular test seriously. In a recent interview, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai suggested “AI Mode" may become an important search paradigm for Google.

We’re testing “this whole new dedicated AI experience called ‘AI Mode’ coming to search," Pichai said on the All-In podcast published on Friday. “In ‘AI Mode’ you can have a full-on AI experience in search including follow on conversational queries."

The future of Google’s search in an AI-focused world has been one of the biggest debates on Wall Street in recent weeks.

Alphabet shares fell 6.9% last week after Apple executive Eddy Cue testified in court that Google searches via Apple browsers fell for the first time ever in April as more people turned to AI chatbots for their search queries. The remark accelerated worries among investors that Google’s search dominance was finally facing disruption.

Shares have rebounded 9% this week, amid a broader rally for tech and as investors look forward to the company’s annual developers conference, Google I/O, next week.

In his podcast interview published Friday, Pichai said that AI-Mode would be one topic of conversation at the coming conference.

Alphabet shares were up 1.4% in mid-day trading on Friday.

