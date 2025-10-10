Google labeled UK tech gatekeeper under new competition law
Summary
The regulator labeled Google as a company it needs to keep a close eye on due to its ubiquitous search engine and lucrative search-advertising business.
The U.K.’s competition enforcer labeled Alphabet’s Google as a company it needs to keep a close eye on due to its ubiquitous search engine and lucrative search-advertising business.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story