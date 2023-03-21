Google launches Bard AI chatbot to counter ChatGPT
Alphabet unit stops short of integrating new conversational computer program into its search function
Google is opening public access to the conversational computer program Bard, its answer to the viral chatbot ChatGPT, while stopping short of integrating the new tool into its flagship search engine.
After years of development, Google on Tuesday said it would expand access to Bard to a growing number of users in the U.S. and U.K. The move intensifies the battle between Google and Microsoft Corp. to dominate the release of advanced artificial-intelligence tools that can be used to generate humanlike text responses.
The Alphabet Inc.-owned search giant also said Bard is still an “early experiment" that it would offer at a dedicated site, bard.google.com, instead of within its current products.
Bard is designed to respond to written prompts using information sourced from websites such as Wikipedia and can handle follow-up questions in a conversational manner, according to a demonstration shown to The Wall Street Journal.
Sissie Hsiao, a vice president in charge of Google Assistant, said the company would enroll users from a wait list on a rolling basis, without providing a specific timeline. Google said it plans to expand Bard’s availability to additional countries and non-English languages.
A pioneer of the artificial-intelligence technology behind ChatGPT, Google has been slower than its rivals to release competing products, partly out of caution for how they could impact its dominant and lucrative search-advertising business.
OpenAI, the company that released ChatGPT in November, introduced a new version of its AI technology last week. Microsoft Corp. said it was using the system, GPT-4, to power a new chatbot embedded in its search engine Bing.
China’s search giant Baidu Inc. this month introduced a new chatbot named Ernie. Several smaller rivals, including DuckDuckGo Inc. and Neeva Inc., have similarly incorporated AI tools that can summarize information from the internet.
The new technology has displayed growing pains. Microsoft, soon after rolling out the new version of Bing, placed limits on its chatbot last month after users reported inaccurate answers and sometimes odd responses when pushing the app to its limits.
“We want to be both bold in how we innovate with the technology but also responsible at the same time," said Google’s Ms. Hsiao. “Our gradual rollout is really key to that."
Bard comes with a disclaimer at the bottom of the site that reads: “Bard may display inaccurate or offensive information that doesn’t represent Google’s views."
Google has recently accelerated efforts to create products such as Bard and incorporate new AI developments into products such as search, the Journal has reported. Last week, the company said it would build AI tools for generating text into Gmail and other business software products, ahead of a similar Microsoft announcement.
For Google, the financial stakes are particularly high given its dominance of the search advertising market. The company generated $162 billion in revenue last year from ads placed next to search results and other websites such as Gmail, the main source of sales for parent Alphabet. A virtual button at the bottom of Bard’s responses redirects users to find answers to the same topic on Google search.
“We see it as a complement to search," Ms. Hsiao said. “That said, it is a box," she added, acknowledging that users might type similar prompts into both products.
Ms. Hsiao said that Google wouldn’t place ads in early versions of Bard and that tests with users, for now, are focused on improving the program. Early tests have shown Bard performs well on tasks such as summarizing passages and drafting emails, Ms. Hsiao added.
Asked on Monday, “What is happening with Credit Suisse," the Swiss banking giant that rival UBS Group AG agreed to take over this past weekend, Bard responded with a multi-paragraph passage beginning, “Credit Suisse is a Swiss multinational investment bank and financial services company headquartered in Zurich."
The response didn’t mention the bank’s more than $3 billion sale to UBS announced on Sunday, or a run of customer outflows last week. At the bottom of its answer, Bard cited a Wikipedia link as its sole outside source.
Bard was built on Google’s understanding of high-quality information and might not always incorporate the most up-to-date events in its responses, said Eli Collins, a Google vice president of research. The chatbot has the ability to answer questions with “recent information," he said.
Google executives said Bard would sometimes also produce inaccurate or fabricated information, a problem common to large AI models that researchers refer to as “hallucination." As one example, Google said Bard provided the incorrect scientific name for the ZZ plant when asked for examples of easy indoor plants. It also said large AI models could sometimes replicate biases and stereotypes present in the physical world.
Bard is based on LaMDA, short for “language model for dialogue applications," an AI system Google engineers began developing as far back as 2015. Google researchers said last year that LaMDA was based on 1.56 trillion words from public forums and other websites.
Two of the main researchers in charge of LaMDA left the company in 2021 after Google executives blocked their attempts to release the chatbot to the public, the Journal reported.
Google’s announcement this week invited users to experiment with Bard and provide feedback. Chief Executive Sundar Pichai previously asked employees to each spend a few hours testing Bard over recent weeks, part of a process the company refers to as “dogfooding," which is meant to smooth out any kinks before big product releases.