Google offers to modify policy on gaming apps to avoid CCI probe

Google LLC has proposed to modify its policies for hosting real-money gaming (RMG) apps on the Play Store in India, aiming to avoid an antitrust investigation by the Competition Commission of India (CCI). The regulator is now inviting public comments on the tech giant’s offer.

The proposal comes after CCI initiated a probe in November 2024 based on a complaint by WinZO Games, a skill-based RMG platform. At the time, the watchdog had found preliminary evidence suggesting Google may have violated Indian competition laws by favouring just two types of games—Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy—under a selective pilot programme, while keeping other skill-based games off the platform.

A broader fix to a narrower pilot Under the new "Play Commitment Proposal", Google has agreed to scrap the limited pilot and allow all skill-based real-money games that are self-declared by developers as permissible under Indian laws and jurisprudence. These apps will be allowed to distribute on the Play Store in India once the Commission approves the proposal.

Once the proposal is approved, Google will implement the change within 120 days, the CCI said.

“Google will replace the current Pilot Program by allowing the distribution of all real money games self-declared by developers as permissible online real money games as per applicable laws/jurisprudence, on Google Play in India,” CCI stated.

Google submitted the proposal on behalf of itself and other related parties including parent company Alphabet Inc. and two Indian affiliates. The proposal was made under a CCI mechanism that allows companies under investigation to voluntarily correct their conduct and avoid litigation.

Ad policy also under the scanner The CCI also flagged Google’s ad policy, which previously allowed promotions only for DFS and Rummy. In response, Google has offered to revise its advertising policy as well, opening the door for all games of skill to advertise.

In a statement to Mint, a Google spokesperson said:

“We’re pleased the CCI is market testing our proposed framework for real-money games in India. This development reflects our constructive discussions with the CCI and the Indian developer community... and our commitment to building a more open and safe ecosystem.”

