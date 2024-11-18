Google hit with 3.8 million rouble fine in Russia for non-compliance

Alphabet's Google has been fined 3.8 million roubles (£31,000) by a Russian district court for failing to remove content deemed illegal under Russian regulations, reported Reuters.

As per the wire, this penalty forms part of an ongoing series of measures by Russia against foreign technology companies, which are frequently ordered to comply with local content removal laws. Although individual fines tend to be relatively modest, they reflect a persistent effort to enforce compliance from global platforms.

In parallel, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the company’s challenges during a recent earnings call, including the ongoing antitrust scrutiny in the United States. When questioned about the proposed remedies stemming from the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) lawsuit, Pichai expressed confidence in Google’s legal stance and emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and accessibility.

“We plan to vigorously defend these cases. Some of the early proposals from the DoJ are far-reaching and could have unintended consequences, particularly for the dynamic tech sector and American leadership within it,” Pichai remarked, as reported byThe Times of India.

Despite the legal challenges, Pichai refrained from outlining specific strategies to address potential restrictions on contracts related to Google Search. Instead, he reiterated the company’s position as a leader in search technology.

"It is not appropriate for me to speculate, given the ongoing litigation. However, stepping back, we’ve achieved our success through deeply motivated efforts, and we continue to do so," he stated.

"People have chosen us because they view it as the best product, be it consumers or partners. And we have a long track record of working hard to make sure our products are easily available to users as possible across all platforms. So all that approach and all the learnings over the years, I think, we all be - will give us a strong foundation," Pichai added.

Google, one of the world’s largest technology firms, is currently navigating a complex regulatory landscape, with scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions. While Pichai’s comments signal resilience, the outcomes of these legal battles could have far-reaching implications for the company and the wider tech industry.