Google hit with 3.8 million rouble fine in Russia for non-compliance

Google has been fined 3.8 million roubles by a Russian court for not removing illegal content. This penalty is part of Russia's ongoing actions against foreign tech firms. 

Livemint
Published18 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Alphabet's Google has been fined 3.8 million roubles (£31,000) by a Russian district court for failing to remove content deemed illegal under Russian regulations, reported Reuters.
Alphabet’s Google has been fined 3.8 million roubles (£31,000) by a Russian district court for failing to remove content deemed illegal under Russian regulations, reported Reuters. (Getty Images via AFP)

Alphabet's Google has been fined 3.8 million roubles (£31,000) by a Russian district court for failing to remove content deemed illegal under Russian regulations, reported Reuters.

As per the wire, this penalty forms part of an ongoing series of measures by Russia against foreign technology companies, which are frequently ordered to comply with local content removal laws. Although individual fines tend to be relatively modest, they reflect a persistent effort to enforce compliance from global platforms.

In parallel, Google CEO Sundar Pichai addressed the company’s challenges during a recent earnings call, including the ongoing antitrust scrutiny in the United States. When questioned about the proposed remedies stemming from the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) lawsuit, Pichai expressed confidence in Google’s legal stance and emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation and accessibility.

“We plan to vigorously defend these cases. Some of the early proposals from the DoJ are far-reaching and could have unintended consequences, particularly for the dynamic tech sector and American leadership within it,” Pichai remarked, as reported byThe Times of India.

Despite the legal challenges, Pichai refrained from outlining specific strategies to address potential restrictions on contracts related to Google Search. Instead, he reiterated the company’s position as a leader in search technology.

"It is not appropriate for me to speculate, given the ongoing litigation. However, stepping back, we’ve achieved our success through deeply motivated efforts, and we continue to do so," he stated.

"People have chosen us because they view it as the best product, be it consumers or partners. And we have a long track record of working hard to make sure our products are easily available to users as possible across all platforms. So all that approach and all the learnings over the years, I think, we all be - will give us a strong foundation," Pichai added.

Google, one of the world’s largest technology firms, is currently navigating a complex regulatory landscape, with scrutiny in multiple jurisdictions. While Pichai’s comments signal resilience, the outcomes of these legal battles could have far-reaching implications for the company and the wider tech industry.

(With inputs from Reuters)

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 09:30 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesGoogle hit with 3.8 million rouble fine in Russia for non-compliance

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.