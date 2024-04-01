Google pledges to destroy browsing data to Ssettle ‘incognito’ lawsuit
SummaryThe move is part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked millions of users without their knowledge.
Google plans to destroy a trove of data that reflects millions of users’ web-browsing histories, part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked millions of users without their knowledge.
