Google pledges to destroy browsing data to Ssettle ‘incognito’ lawsuit

Google plans to destroy a trove of data that reflects millions of users’ web-browsing histories, part of a settlement of a lawsuit that alleged the company tracked millions of users without their knowledge.

The class action, filed in 2020, accused Google of misleading users about how Chrome tracked the activity of anyone who used the private “Incognito" browsing option. The lawsuit alleged that Google’s marketing and privacy disclosures didn’t properly inform users of the kinds of data being collected, including details about which websites they viewed.

The settlement details, filed Monday in San Francisco federal court, set out the actions the company will take to change its practices around private browsing. According to the court filing, Google has agreed to destroy billions of data points that the lawsuit alleges it improperly collected, to update disclosures about what it collects in private browsing and give users the option to disable third-party cookies in that setting.

The agreement doesn’t include damages for individual users. But the settlement will allow individuals to file claims. Already the plaintiff attorneys have filed 50 in California state court.

Attorney David Boies, who represents the consumers in the lawsuit, said the settlement requires Google to delete and remediate “in unprecedented scope and scale" the data it improperly collected.

“This settlement is an historic step in requiring honesty and accountability from dominant technology companies," Boies said.

Google didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the settlement.

The settlement would remove one case from Google’s busy docket while forcing the company to retroactively delete valuable user data, a rare outcome to a legal challenge against a tech major. Chrome is one of the most important funnels to Google’s search engine, the foundation of the company’s lucrative advertising business.

Google is fighting separate Justice Department lawsuits accusing the company of monopolizing the search and ad-tech markets. It has also said it plans to appeal a December antitrust ruling involving its mobile app store business.

The preliminary settlement, reached in late December, averted a trial that was slated for February. The agreement still needs final approval from Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in the Northern District of California.

The lawsuit covers potentially millions of Google users who used private browsing since June 2016. The suit originally sought $5,000 in damages per user for violations of federal wiretapping and California privacy laws.

Discovery in the suit unearthed internal exchanges showing Google executives debating the company’s disclosures around private browsing. Google’s chief marketing officer Lorraine Twohill warned CEO Sundar Pichai in 2019 that Incognito browsing should not be called “private" because it risked “exacerbating known misconceptions."

“We are limited in how strongly we can market Incognito because it’s not truly private, thus requiring really fuzzy, hedging language that is almost more damaging," Twohill wrote later in a separate email.

Under the terms of the settlement, Google will rewrite its disclosures regarding how it collects private browsing data. The company says it already began implementing that change.

For the next five years, under the agreement, the company must maintain a change to Incognito mode that enables users to block third-party cookies by default. Google has separately said it plans to eliminate the tracking software from Chrome by the end of the year.

The court granted class certification for injunctive relief sought in the lawsuit, but didn’t approve a class of plaintiffs for financial damages. This means users affected would need to file lawsuits individually against Google. On Thursday, a lawsuit on behalf of 50 individuals was filed alleging privacy violations in California state court.

Boies Schiller, the firm that originally filed the lawsuit against Google, joined with the large plaintiffs firm Morgan & Morgan, one of the most prolific advertisers for personal injury and mass litigation. The lawyers say they plan to file more individual lawsuits over the coming months.