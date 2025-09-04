Google ruling shows antitrust tools struggle to keep up with tech markets

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta last year issued a landmark ruling that Google, whose parent is Alphabet, illegally maintained its search monopoly by entering distribution deals that boxed out competitors. The decision raised hopes among the company’s rivals that the judge would check its power by breaking it up or requiring widespread changes to how it operates. But after a second-phase trial on remedies this year, Mehta on Tuesday said he wouldn’t force sweeping changes at Google because the market had changed significantly since the Justice Department sued in 2020, and even since his ruling last year.