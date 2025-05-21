What Google Search’s chief has to say on AI—an extension, not a replacement
On Tuesday, Google launched an ‘AI Mode’ in Search—the single-biggest product of its parent company, the US Big Tech firm Alphabet Inc. Google doesn’t expect artificial intelligence to fully take over Search right away. But Liz Reid, vice-president and global head of Google Search, believes a significant shift is due in establishing trusted sources as the company pivots from surfacing links to a conversational interface akin to ChatGPT.