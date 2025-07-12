Google Search is under attack. Why ChatGPT won’t overthrow it yet.
Summary
Younger users are increasingly turning to AI chatbots for information. Analysts at Citi aren’t worried.
While ChatGPT’s meteoric rise in popularity has positioned it to rival to traditional search engines, analysts say the chatbot hasn’t knocked Google out of the top spot just yet.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story