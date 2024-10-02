Google offers to settle anti-trust case in smart TV probe
Summary
- A CCI first impression observation noted that Google's agreements with smart TV makers such as Xiaomi forced the latter to preinstall the entire Google suite of apps, even if they wanted to install just one, say YouTube
Google has offered to settle an anti-trust case after an investigation found the technology giant's agreements with smart TV makers violated provisions of India's competition law, two people aware of the development said, making it the first company to invoke the brand-new settlement route.