Google suspends online gaming trial on Play Store citing lack of regulations
Google cited a lack of a “central licensing framework” — regulations that define the legality of such games in respective countries.
New Delhi: Google on Friday suspended its ongoing pilot programme that allowed fantasy sports and rummy games to list on its mobile applications marketplace, the Google Play Store, but extended a “grace period" for India. With this, Google will not be expanding open access for a wider set of real-money games on the Play Store, which it had intended to do in January. Apps that are already live on the Play Store will remain on it for the time being.