Google to allow all real-money games on Play Store

NEW DELHI :Android maker Google on Friday said it will start allowing all real-money games on its Play Store marketplace, as long as they are not illegal under local regulations.

The move follows a September 2022 pilot allowing online rummy games and what Google classified as 'daily fantasy sports', and will be brought into effect after the pilot ends on 30 June.

The move was welcomed by the online gaming industry, which is reeling from demands of more than ₹1.5 trillion ($18 billion) from India's tax regulator.

However, there could be concerns over the kinds of commissions that Google would charge from real-money games.

A blog-post published on Thursday by Karan Gambhir, director of global trust and safety partnerships at Google, said the company will be "evolving (the) service fee model for RMG (real money gaming) to reflect the value Google Play provides, and to help sustain Android and Play ecosystems".

Gambhir added that Google is working with industry stakeholders to "ensure our new approach reflects the unique economics and various developer earning models of this industry".

Two officials close to the development, who requested anonymity, said there has been no concrete discussion on what Google's fees would be, and that a decision on it could only be taken in the months to come.

Google has historically charged developers a 'service fee' of 15% of payments received through the Play Store listing for up to $1 million in the developer's annual revenue, and 30% for above $1 million. For developers that use third-party billing systems, Google charges 11% and 26% for the same revenue threshold.

One of the officials cited above told Mint that such a model would prove to be "impractical and unrealistic" in case of real-money games.

"The real-money gaming sector already has a 28% GST to pay on player entry fees. A fee of up to 30% would never work in this sector, since this would take the net deduction in fees and taxes for a real-money gaming operator up to nearly 60%," the official said.

"Then, there are advertising spends that developers make on Play Store—all of this included will lead to deductions of nearly 80% from a player's payment, which simply won't work in this sector."

However, Roland Landers, chief executive of industry body All India Gaming Federation, said the move "will help micro, small and medium enterprises, and new developers or platforms who will be able to compete with established companies by substantially bringing down user acquisition and other associated costs".

Both the industry officials cited above said Google's decision could hinge on regulatory decisions in the sector. Until then, the sector will have access to over 2.5 billion users that Google says accesses its Play Store every month

The domestic regulatory framework is work in progress: a proposal by the ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity) for the appointment of self-regulatory bodies (SRBs) is believed to have hit a stalemate.

On 2 January, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, union minister of state for IT, told Mint, "There has been no progress on the appointment of self-regulatory bodies. We received only one application so far, and we didn't like it."

"We've been very clear that we didn't want (the SRBs) to be industry-dominated. We won't dilute the basic principles," Chandrasekhar said. "We may consider that the government gives itself the power to determine permissibility in online gaming."

