Google to buy minority stake in Flipkart in fresh funding round

Flipkart said that as part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, it will be adding Google as a minority investor.

“As part of the latest funding round led by Walmart, Flipkart today announced that it will be adding Google as a minority investor, subject to receipt of regulatory and other customary approvals by both parties," said Flipkart in a statement.

The Walmart group firm further stated that Google’s proposed investment and its Cloud collaboration will help Flipkart expand its business and advance the modernization of its digital infrastructure to serve customers across the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the e-commerce firm did not disclose the amount proposed to be invested by Google.

